VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking to the public for help identifying a man they say stole a child’s bicycle on Tuesday.

According to Crime Solvers, the man walked up to the child’s bike on Tennyson Court during the day and rode away on it.

Courtesy of Crime Solvers

Police say the suspect left in the direction of Upton Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

