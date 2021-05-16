Police confirm fatalities following stabbing in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are working to learn what led up to two people being stabbed to death Sunday afternoon. According to a spokesperson, police received a call around 4:51 p.m. about an incident in the 2300 block of Shell Road.

When they arrived on the scene, first responders say they found two men with stab wounds.

One victim, a 19-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where police say he later died. The other victim, a 66-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the incident, police released what they’ve learned so far about what led up to the stabbing.

They say it was the result of an altercation between two parties.

The police spokesperson shares that those involved have been identified and investigators aren’t looking for any suspects.

They’re still working to learn the motive behind the altercation.

Stay with WAVY News 10 for more on this developing story.