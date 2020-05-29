Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5pm

Man injured in shooting outside Patrick Henry Mall Friday

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Newport News Police Generic WAVY Photo

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say a man was injured in a shooting outside Patrick Henry Mall Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting was reported in the parking lot of the mall near the food court entrance at 4:03 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The mall is open, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10