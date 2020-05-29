Man injured in shooting outside Patrick Henry Mall Friday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say a man was injured in a shooting outside Patrick Henry Mall Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting was reported in the parking lot of the mall near the food court entrance at 4:03 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The mall is open, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: