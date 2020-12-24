Police: Portsmouth sex offender who violated probation arrested after abduction, rape

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A registered sex offender who broke probation was arrested after police say he committed rape in Charlottesville.

Lenny Riccardo Dortch, 41, was arrested Wednesday in the 600 block of 13th Street NW by the Charlottesville Police Department on a warrant for probation violation, and police say they ended up connecting him to a abduction and rape that happened Dec. 17 in the 700 block of Madison Avenue in Charlottesville. The Virginia Department of Corrections announced Dortch was wanted back in November.

Police didn’t have additional details, but thanked the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners at the University of Virginia Medical Center, the Charlottesville Office of the Virginia Department of Probation and Parole, the Charlottesville Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and the Virginia Division of Forensic Science for their work in the “difficult” case.

Police say surveillance video sent in by the community was also vital in the investigation.

Dortch was taken to Albemarle/Charlottesville Regional and denied bond.