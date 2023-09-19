VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police believe a Portsmouth man was behind at least two recent robberies in their city.

28-year-old Solomon Johnson II was arrested in Portsmouth last week by the VBPD Warrant Fugitive Squad and charged with robbery and use of a firearm.

Police have linked him to two different robberies: one on September 8 just before midnight at a business in the 2900 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. and one around 12:18 a.m. on Sept. 10 in the 4300 block of Holland Road.

In both robberies, police say Johnson implied he had a gun.

Johnson was out on bond at the time for alleged offenses in Portsmouth, police say.