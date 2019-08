NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to Norfolk General with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after he was found shot in the Norview area of the city.

It happened in the 800 block of Wolcott Avenue around 8 p.m.

Officers have detained a person in relation to the shooting, but haven’t said if that person is a suspect at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.