HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County Police officer is being taken to the hospital after he was shot while responding to a call in the eastern part of the county.

According to the Henrico County Division of Police, officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery at the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Brittles Lane in the Montrose area at around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they encountered a suspect and a foot chase began. During the chase, the suspect fired shots at the officers, hitting one on the 4800 block of Hillbrook Avenue. The officers did not return fire.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. He is expected to recover. One person is in custody.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

