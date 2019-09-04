Police: Norfolk Mini Mart burglar possibly driving blue GMC Yukon

Surveillance footage shows the suspect outside of the Mini Mart

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police need help to identify a burglary suspect that broke into a convenience store off Azalea Garden Road on Monday morning.

Surveillance photos show the burglar entered a Mini Mart at 2327 Sewells Point Road around 3:45 a.m.

The suspect stole several items from the Mini Mart along with cash.

Police believe the suspect’s getaway vehicle was a late 1990s or early 2000s GMC Yukon with aftermarket lights on the top, bottom and rear of the vehicle.

If you have any information about the burglary, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.