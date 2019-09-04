1  of  14
Closings
Albemarle School Bertie County Public Schools Camden County Public Schools College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Dare County Public Schools Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Gates County Public Schools Indian Creek Correctional Center Jarvisburg Christian Academy Pasquotank County Offices Perquimans County Public Schools Tecnico Corporation Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses

Police: Norfolk Mini Mart burglar possibly driving blue GMC Yukon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Surveillance footage shows the suspect outside of the Mini Mart

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police need help to identify a burglary suspect that broke into a convenience store off Azalea Garden Road on Monday morning.

Surveillance photos show the burglar entered a Mini Mart at 2327 Sewells Point Road around 3:45 a.m.

The suspect stole several items from the Mini Mart along with cash.

Police believe the suspect’s getaway vehicle was a late 1990s or early 2000s GMC Yukon with aftermarket lights on the top, bottom and rear of the vehicle.

If you have any information about the burglary, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories