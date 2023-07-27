NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect linked to the shooting of a 19-year-old woman this March was arrested on Thursday by the Newport News Police Department’s SWAT team.

Police say 25-year-old Jafay Jabarre Moore, of the 600 block of Aqua Vista Drive, was taken into custody without incident following the early morning tactical operation, Police Chief Steve Drew said.

Moore was served 11 warrants, including eight felonies, many of which were related to the shooting of the woman back on March 21 in the 800 block of Roam Court. The woman survived, and police were able to obtain warrants for Moore after further investigation.

Here’s the full list of charges:

Shooting with the intent to maim

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Reckless handling of a firearm

Willfully discharging a firearm in a public place

Shooting into an occupied dwelling (x3)

Police say Moore was also served three warrants related to a domestic assault on April 13 He’s charged with assault, assault on a family member and bomb/burn threat.

“I want to emphasize that we will not tolerate violent crime in this city and will continue to deploy the resources necessary to find and hold those that commit these crimes accountable,” Chief Drew said. “We will continue to work with our community members to create a safer community for us all,” Drew said.