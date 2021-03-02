Police: Newport News man wanted for two robberies at same BayPort Credit Union

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton investigators are looking for a Newport News man wanted for two separate robberies at the same BayPort Credit Union location on Big Bethel Road.

Police say the first robbery happened on Feb. 15, and the other happened Feb. 25 at the branch in the 1100 block.

Bryan Adrian Lee, 34, has warrants for two counts of bank robbery, two counts of entering a bank while armed and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He passed a note implying he had a gun, police say, and received money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.