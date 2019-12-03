Police: Newport News man accused of raping woman, refusing to let her leave house

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man has been arrested after police say he raped a woman at a city residence.

Ambrosio Xavier Dese Fowler is charged with abduction, rape, and object sexual penetration, according to Newport News Police.

Newport News Police were dispatched to Riverside Regional Medical Center Nov. 17 in reference to a sexual assault.

When police arrived, they talked to a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by a man she knew three days earlier, on Nov. 14.

She said the man made unwanted sexual advances. She then attempted to leave the residence where they were, but he allegedly wouldn’t allow her, police said.

At that point, he sexually assaulted her, police said.

Fowler was arrested around 9 a.m. Friday.

