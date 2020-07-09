Police: Neighbor peeped into woman’s home in James City County while performing sex act

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 34-year-old James City County man was arrested after police say he peeped into a woman’s bedroom back in May while performing a sexual act.

Police say the woman reported the incident on May 19, after she looked out her window and saw her neighbor, Bobby Wayne Collier Jr., standing outside her window wearing a white robe and masturbating while looking into her home.

Warrants were taken out for masturbation in public and peeping into an occupied dwelling, and Collier was arrested on Tuesday. He was taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and later released on bond.

