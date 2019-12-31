Police: Man woke up to robbery suspect standing over him; Victim struck multiple times

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was assaulted after he woke up at 3 a.m. to a robbery suspect standing over him, police say.

Police say the incident happened December 18 at a boarding house in the 1000 block of 34th Street.

The 32-year-old victim told police the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Marvin Barnett, struck him multiple times in an attempt to steal his phone. When Barnett couldn’t get the phone, he took the victim’s wallet and ran out of the house, police say.

Warrants were taken out for Barnett’s arrest and on Monday he turned himself in at Newport News police headquarters. Barnett faces charges of robbery: all, and burglary: enter building to murder/rape/etc.

Police say the victim knew Barnett before the encounter.