Police: Man wanted after Elizabeth City homicide

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities are searching for a 20-year-old Elizabeth City man after a homicide on Sunday.

Police didn’t have many details in a press release Monday, but said Brandon Kason Boyd is accused of killing someone in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road. His last known address is in the 1300 block of Moore Street.

No information on the victim has been released at this time.

Anyone with any information in the cases is asked to call Elizabeth City police at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. All callers will remain anonymous, police say.

