Police: Man wanted after ‘brutal assault’ of 83-year-old man in Newport News, kidnapping of woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say they’re looking for a man who recently assaulted an 83-year-old man and kidnapped a 21-year-old woman.

The woman was able to get away after the kidnapping on July 7, but police say the 83-year-old man was brutally assaulted and robbed on July 9 by 22-year-old Kevin Lee Bethea.

Bethea is armed and considered extremely dangerous, police say. He faces charges of malicious wounding, robbery, abduction by force/intimidation and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

NNPD says its pursuit of Bethea is their “current priority.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–563- 5887)