Police: Man stole ‘casino-style slot machine’ from Norfolk 7-Eleven

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are asking for anyone with information on a recent larceny involving a “casino-style slot machine” to come forward.

According to police, a man entered the 7-Eleven in the 8400 block of Chesapeake Boulevard on Friday, September 18 around 6 a.m.

At some point, they say the man was able to steal an entire casino-style slot machine. The estimated worth of the machine is $3,000, according to an NPD incident report.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates in this story.