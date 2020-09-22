Police: Man stole ‘casino-style slot machine’ from Norfolk 7-Eleven

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are asking for anyone with information on a recent larceny involving a “casino-style slot machine” to come forward.

According to police, a man entered the 7-Eleven in the 8400 block of Chesapeake Boulevard on Friday, September 18 around 6 a.m.

At some point, they say the man was able to steal an entire casino-style slot machine. The estimated worth of the machine is $3,000, according to an NPD incident report.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates in this story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10