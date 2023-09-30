PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in a shooting on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth early Saturday morning.

Police received a call that someone had been shot on the 80 block of Afton Parkway just before 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3tips app.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.