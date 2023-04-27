CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Thursday afternoon during an attempted robbery in a Chesapeake shopping center, police say.

Officers were called to the Liberty Square shopping center at 1:24 p.m. and found the man, who had a non life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say their preliminary investigation found the man was approached by several young males, who attempted to rob him before he was shot by one of the suspects.

There’s no suspect descriptions at this time, with police only saying they were “several young black males.” They fled on foot toward Latham Street, police said.

Officers are currently searching the area and the investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates on this breaking news.