Police: Man shot during argument Saturday on Reservoir Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man was shot Saturday afternoon during an argument.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Reservoir Avenue. Police were called for a gunshot disturbance and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Norfolk General and his injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and the victim knew the suspect.
