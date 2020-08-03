Police: Man shot by burglary suspect on Spanish Trail in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and another man was injured after burglary suspects opened fired Sunday night on Spanish Trail in Hampton, police say.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Spanish Trail. When officers arrived a man drove up in his vehicle with laceration injuries, after he said burglary suspects opened fire on the vehicle, shattering glass. Another man was found shot in the parking lot. Both were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows one of the victims was in the parking lot when he heard glass breaking, and saw two unidentified males breaking out of the rear bedroom window of an apartment. The victim shouted at the burglars, both of which pulled out firearms and shot at him several times. The victim was struck once, police, say.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time, and no one was home at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Latest Posts: