Police: Man shot and killed Saturday morning in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in Portsmouth.

A police spokeswoman says officers responded just before 5 a.m. after hearing a person may have been shot near the intersection of Airline Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard.

When they got to the location, first-responders say they found 32-year-old Anthony Norman with a gunshot wound.

They say he passed away before they could take him to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

This is a breaking news story.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.