Police: Man shot and killed Saturday morning in Portsmouth

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in Portsmouth.

A police spokeswoman says officers responded just before 5 a.m. after hearing a person may have been shot near the intersection of Airline Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard.

When they got to the location, first-responders say they found 32-year-old Anthony Norman with a gunshot wound.

They say he passed away before they could take him to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

This is a breaking news story.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10