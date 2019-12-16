Police: Man robbed by two armed men during home invasion on E. Princess Anne Road

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man told Norfolk police he was assaulted after two armed robbers broke into his E. Princess Anne Road home early Monday morning.

The reported home invasion happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 4900 block of E. Princess Anne, near Norcova Avenue. The victim told officers that two armed men broke in and demanded money, and assaulted him in the process. The victim refused treatment at the scene.

There’s no description of the suspects at this time, but police ask anyone with information in the case to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.