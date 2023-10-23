NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man who shot and killed one man and injured another Sunday morning in a domestic-related incident near 77th Street in Newport News is in custody.

35-year-old Newport News resident Jerry Sanders-Carlisle was taken into custody by James City police and charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding and other gun charges.

NNPD says the shooting happened around 5:38 a.m. in the 7700 block of Vernon Place, near 77th Street.

Officers found two victims at the scene. One of the victims, 45-year-old Damon Alexander, died at the hospital. The other victim was listed in “stable” condition as of Monday afternoon.

Police haven’t release additional information in the case, but said they were able to make an arrest due to “quick response of officers, community assistance and the use of technology.”

WAVY’s reached out to see what the relationship was between Sanders-Carlisle and the victims. Check back for updates.