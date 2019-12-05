Police: Man fired multiple rounds into Newport News bar, car after dispute

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Toano man who was asked to leave District 41 Bar on Pilot House Drive came back and fired several rounds into the front of the business, police say.

Newport News police say it happened around 1 a.m. back on November 16, after 31-year-old Albert Dobson got into a verbal argument with an employee at the bar.

Dobson was asked to leave, and after he was denied reentry, police say he fired multiple rounds from a handgun into the business and a vehicle of an employee. He was with a companion at the time, police said.

Witnesses told investigators the suspect had been drinking, was heavyset and had a red hoodie. Police said they were able to positively identify the suspect as Dobson and obtained warrants for his arrest on November 22.

He was served the warrants on November 27 for maliciously shooting into an occupied building, shooting in a public place (not causing injury), monument: unlawful damage, possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon and reckless handling of a firearm.