KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A 35-year-old man faces nearly a hundred felony charges after a slew of thefts in Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head.

In a joint release, police from both Outer Banks towns said Gray, a Nags Head resident, was arrested Nov. 28 after an extensive investigation.

“We are proud of the seamless cooperation between our two police departments in

bringing this individual to justice,” said Nags Head Police Chief Perry Hale, “This

collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to safeguarding our residents and

maintaining a secure environment for everyone in the Outer Banks region.”

Gray faces 48 felonies and 15 misdemeanors related to cases in Kill Devil Hills, and 50 felonies and 15 misdemeanors in Nags Head. They include felony breaking and entering of vehicles and businesses, felony larceny of a firearm, financial card theft and possession of stolen goods.

Police didn’t go into detail about Gray’s methods or what exactly he took, but thanked the community’s cooperation in the case.

“The swift resolution of this case demonstrates the effectiveness of community engagement and law enforcement working together to address criminal behavior.”

Anyone with additional information in the case is asked to call the Nags Head Police Department at 252-441-6386 or the Kill Devil Hills Police Department at 252-449-5337.