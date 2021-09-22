Police: Man arrested after string of bomb threats at Hampton courthouses

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested after a series of bomb threats this year toward Hampton’s courthouses, stretching from March to July, police say.

Marc Mason, a 29-year-old from Newport News, is charged with four counts of threatening to bomb in connection to the bomb threats on March 9, March 23, May 20 and July 29.

Mason was arrested with help from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

Police did not have additional details in a press release Wednesday, but said he’s being held at Hampton City Jail.