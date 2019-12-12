Police: Man arrested after guns stolen from Newport News business

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is in custody after police say he stole several firearms from a local gun store.

20-year-old Isaiah Justin Johnson, of the 300 block of Circuit Lane, is accused of breaking into Tacticool Firearms on Warwick Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. December 6. Police say Johnson smashed through a window and took several guns before fleeing.

Johnson was arrested just after midnight on Tuesday in the 800 block of 21 Street. Police say he was also driving a vehicle reported stolen from the area of 33rd Street and Washington Avenue on Dec. 1.

Police say Isaiah Justin Johnson was captured on surveillance video back on Dec. 6. (Photo courtesy of Newport News Police)

He was charged with one count of burglary, buy/receive stolen goods and one count of grand larceny, and taken to the Newport News City Jail.