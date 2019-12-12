Police: Man arrested after guns stolen from Newport News business

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is in custody after police say he stole several firearms from a local gun store.
20-year-old Isaiah Justin Johnson, of the 300 block of Circuit Lane, is accused of breaking into Tacticool Firearms on Warwick Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. December 6. Police say Johnson smashed through a window and took several guns before fleeing.
Johnson was arrested just after midnight on Tuesday in the 800 block of 21 Street. Police say he was also driving a vehicle reported stolen from the area of 33rd Street and Washington Avenue on Dec. 1.
He was charged with one count of burglary, buy/receive stolen goods and one count of grand larceny, and taken to the Newport News City Jail.