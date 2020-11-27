Police: Man arrested after climbing tower crane in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested a man after they say he climbed a tower crane in Myrtle Beach.

Around 12:30 p.m. police responded to the Westgate at 415 South Ocean Boulevard where a man identified as Isaiah Locklear, 19, of Maxton, NC, had climbed up a crane tower, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police.

Locklear came down from the pole without incident and was charged with trespassing and simple possession of Marijuana, Vest said.

There are no more details at this time.