Police: Man allegedly offers two females money for a sexual act; one was a juvenile

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been charged with several felonies after police say he approached two females, one of them a minor, and asked them to perform a sexual act for money.

On Sunday, June 21, officers responded to the 300 block of Richmond Road. According to their report, a man, later identified as Matthew Mills of Williamsburg, allegedly offered two females money in exchange for a sexual act. Police say one of the females was juvenile.

When officers arrived at the area, Mills, 28, began to leave on foot.

Officers caught up with Mills and told him he was under investigative detention for allegedly soliciting a juvenile. Mills was uncooperative, resisted, and spit on two officers, police say. At that point, officials say they arrested Mills for assault on law enforcement.

When attempting to put Mills in the patrol vehicle, he allegedly kicked an officer in the mouth.

According to records, he was later taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and charged with three felony counts of assault and battery on a police officer. In addition, he faces two misdemeanor counts of solicitation.

Officers say they sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Just nine days later, police tell 10 On Your Side Mills was also charged with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child and served with that warrant at VPRJ.

They say the additional charge stems from the previous incident involving alleged solicitation of a juvenile.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.