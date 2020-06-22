Police: Man accidentally fired gun inside Norfolk General

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police arrested a man after they say he accidentally fired a gun inside Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on Sunday night.

Police say they responded to the hospital around 10:40 p.m. after receiving a gunshot disturbance report. When they arrived, they were told a man was seen leaving a hospital room after a single gunshot.

Officers weren’t able to find the man, but he later returned and was interviewed by detectives.

The man, 19-year-old Johnathan A. Rosekrans, was then arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharge of a firearm in an occupied building.

Police didn’t have any details on what led to wounds to Rosekrans’ face, seen in a mugshot provided by NPD, but say no one was injured as a result of the accidental shooting.

Rosekrans is being held at the Norfolk City Jail with no bond, and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.

Latest posts