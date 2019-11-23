Police make arrest in shooting death of 21-year-old woman on Acorn Street

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police have made an arrest in a homicide that happened Nov. 14 on Acorn Street.

Marcell Charles Owens, 26, of Chesapeake, is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Chesapeake Police spokesman Leo Kosinski.

Owens is located at the Chesapeake City Jail.

He is charged in the death of 21-year-old Dashay Monique Whack, a Norfolk resident.

Whack was shot just before midnight Nov. 14. Police responded to the scene, in the 1700 block of Acorn Street, around 11:50 p.m. that night and found Whack alive.

She was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

