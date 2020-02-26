Police make arrest after safes, van stolen from Hampton church

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a break-in at a local church this week.

Police say James Derrick Ferrell, 37, of Hayes, broke into the Little Zion Baptist Church in the 1800 block of West Queen Street and stole two small safes and a church van.

Hampton Police say they received a call reporting the burglary at the church around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Ferrell allegedly took two small safes, van keys, then fled the scene in the stolen van, which has the church’s name on the side..

The van was recovered in York County later, and a suspect was taken into custody.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation, police added.

Ferrell is charged with burglary and grand larceny, as well as a number of additional charges for unrelated incidents, police said.

He is in custody at the Virginian Peninsula Regional Jail.

Pastor Reverend Hallie Richardson is canceling all events at the church until they can get new locks.

“I forgive them, but I’m watching. The Bible says we’ve got to watch as well as pray and I’m watching and my eyes are wide open now.”

