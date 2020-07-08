Police looking for two women accused of stealing from Virginia Beach liquor store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking public to help them find the names of two females last seen stealing liquor bottles from an ABC Store in Virginia Beach.

According to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, two females of unknown ages walked into the liquor store on Central Park Avenue in Town Center on Sunday, July 28.

After reviewing surveillance cameras, police say the women both took one bottle each of Cognac and placed them in their bags.



Courtesy of Virginia Beach Crime Solvers

They then allegedly left the store without paying.

Police say the two suspects left together in a silver, four-door sedan and were last seen driving away towards Independence Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

