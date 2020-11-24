Police looking for two suspects possibly related to Speedway armed robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives in Portsmouth are looking for two men they say threatened clerks in a Speedway gas station Monday night.

According to a police spokeswoman, first responders were notified at 9:15 p.m. of a possible robbery in the 3600 block of Airline Boulevard.

Witnesses tell detectives the two men entered the Speedway and threatened two employees with guns.

They say one man is heavy-set and more than 6 feet tall. He was seen wearing a black hoodie, black beanie, black hospital-style mask, blue latex gloves, dark blue jeans, and black shoes.

Detectives say the second suspect is of medium build and less than 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white stripes down the arms, black pants, a white hospital mask, a black beanie, black-framed glasses, and black shoes.

They took one victim’s purse and an undisclosed amount of money, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

