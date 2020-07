VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking the public to help them identify a female they say has repeatedly stolen from an ABC Store in Virginia Beach.

Courtesy of Crime Solvers Virginia Beach

According to Crime Solvers, the suspect, unknown age, entered the liquor store on Holland Road on Wednesday, July 1. Police say she hid a Hennessy bottle in a large, pink bag and left without paying.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

