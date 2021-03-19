Police looking for person of interest in Portsmouth homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police say they have identified a person of interest in a December 2020 homicide investigation.

They want to locate 24-year-old Tae’shaun Anderson.

On December 7, officers were called to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard where they discovered 21-year-old Lamonte Devon Spencer had been fatally shot.

If you have any information on this case or know where police can find Anderson, you’re urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠.