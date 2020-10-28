Police looking for person of interest after NC pet salon broken into Tuesday

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of EPD

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in North Carolina are looking to the community for help finding a man they say is a person of interest after a pet salon was broken into.

According to Edenton Police, the Southern Paws Pet Salon on North Broad Street was broken into Tuesday morning at 3:54 a.m.

After looking over surveillance videos, police say they identified Shandell Lamont Williams as a person of interest.

  • Courtesy of EPD
  • Courtesy of EPD
  • Courtesy of EPD
  • Courtesy of EPD
  • Courtesy of EPD
  • Courtesy of EPD

Police are asking anyone with information on Williams to contact them in one of the following ways:

  • Sergeant Michael of the Edenton Police Department at 252-482-5144 ext. 106 or 252-337-4878.
  • Anonymous Tip line at 252- 632- 0303 or use our
  • Anonymous website

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10