EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in North Carolina are looking to the community for help finding a man they say is a person of interest after a pet salon was broken into.
According to Edenton Police, the Southern Paws Pet Salon on North Broad Street was broken into Tuesday morning at 3:54 a.m.
After looking over surveillance videos, police say they identified Shandell Lamont Williams as a person of interest.
Police are asking anyone with information on Williams to contact them in one of the following ways:
- Sergeant Michael of the Edenton Police Department at 252-482-5144 ext. 106 or 252-337-4878.
- Anonymous Tip line at 252- 632- 0303 or use our
- Anonymous website
Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.
Latest Posts:
- Protests, looting in Philadelphia after police fatally shoot Black man Walter Wallace Jr.
- Scuffle highlights tensions between campaigns as Joe Biden stumps in small Georgia town
- Police looking for person of interest after NC pet salon broken into Tuesday
- Virginia Beach schools plan for all grades to return to hybrid in-person learning next month
- VDOT opens Eastern Shore Rail to Trail Study materials for public review