Police looking for person of interest after NC pet salon broken into Tuesday

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in North Carolina are looking to the community for help finding a man they say is a person of interest after a pet salon was broken into.

According to Edenton Police, the Southern Paws Pet Salon on North Broad Street was broken into Tuesday morning at 3:54 a.m.

After looking over surveillance videos, police say they identified Shandell Lamont Williams as a person of interest.

Courtesy of EPD

Police are asking anyone with information on Williams to contact them in one of the following ways:

Sergeant Michael of the Edenton Police Department at 252-482-5144 ext. 106 or 252-337-4878.

Anonymous Tip line at 252- 632- 0303 or use our

Anonymous website

