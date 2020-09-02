Police looking for pair accused of walking out on Jimmy’s Seafood Buffet dinner bill

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Kitty Hawk took to Facebook on Tuesday to share information about a pair accused of skipping out on their bill at a local seafood restaurant.

According to police, a man and woman left their table at Jimmy’s Seafood Buffet on Friday, Aug. 28, around 5:40 p.m. without paying for their dinner.

They believe the pair drove off in a silver Honda with Virginia registration number “URL6473.”

Police are looking to talk with a man named Christopher Loenichen who they think may have more details on the incident. They have reason to believe he stays in the Southern Shores area.

  • Courtesy of Kitty Hawk Police
If you’re in contact with Mr. Loenichen, or have other information, officials would like you to call the Kitty Hawk Police at (252) 261-3895.

You can also send them a message to their Facebook page.

