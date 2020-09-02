Police looking for pair accused of walking out on Jimmy’s Seafood Buffet dinner bill

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Kitty Hawk took to Facebook on Tuesday to share information about a pair accused of skipping out on their bill at a local seafood restaurant.

According to police, a man and woman left their table at Jimmy’s Seafood Buffet on Friday, Aug. 28, around 5:40 p.m. without paying for their dinner.

They believe the pair drove off in a silver Honda with Virginia registration number “URL6473.”

Police are looking to talk with a man named Christopher Loenichen who they think may have more details on the incident. They have reason to believe he stays in the Southern Shores area.

Courtesy of Kitty Hawk Police

If you’re in contact with Mr. Loenichen, or have other information, officials would like you to call the Kitty Hawk Police at (252) 261-3895.

You can also send them a message to their Facebook page.

