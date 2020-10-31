Police looking for male behind commercial burglaries in Newport News, Hampton

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person involved in multiple commercial burglaries on the Peninsula recently.

Police say the burglaries happened over the past “several weeks” at independently owned, non-chain restaurants. Eight have happened in Newport News and 15 in Hampton. Most occurred between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., police said.

In some incidents, police said the person smashed the front glass door, went inside, removed cash from the register drawer, then left the scene.

Police describe him as a slim-build Black male who wore a dark knit hat, surgical-style face mask, dark pants, gloves, and dark, shiny shoes or boots. In some incidents, the suspect wore a loose-fitting, dark-colored jacket and left the scene in a late model maroon two-door vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Person involved in multiple commercial burglaries (Photo courtesy: Newport News Police)

