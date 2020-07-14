Police looking for females accused of assaulting Papa Johns cashier with soda bottle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crime Solvers in Virginia Beach are looking to the public for help identify several females accused of assault and disorderly conduct inside a pizza shop on Saturday, July 4.

According to police, four females became upset with the staff at Papa Johns on Laskin Road over a credit card purchase and refund.

Staff told law enforcement they began harassing and screaming at employees. Papa Johns workers asked the females to leave, but they allegedly returned to throw a full soda bottle at the cashier.

They were last seen leaving the store in a newer-model, black four-door sedan.

(Photo courtesy: VB Crime Solvers)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

