NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Department released information about a late night stabbing on Monday night.
On Jan. 8, a stabbing occurred at 871 N Military Highway. A man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The call came in around 10:50 p.m. Monday night.
They are continuing to investigate. NPD says more details will follow when available.
NPD asks anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com/1126.