Police: Jamestown High student found with more than 500 prescription pills

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Charges are pending after Jamestown High School administrators say they found a student in possession of more than 500 prescription pills not prescribed to her.

A school administrator received a tip late in the afternoon Monday that a 17-year-old senior possessed the medication and posted on Snapchat “indicating she was selling the medication,” James City County Police spokeswoman Stephanie Williams said.

The student’s belongings were then searched Tuesday when she arrived at school, revealing a bottle of pills believed to be Xanax, police said. Officials also searched her vehicle and say they found numerous additional pills and some marijuana.

In total, police say they found more than 500 pills including sedatives, narcotics, antidepressants and opioids.

Police say she got the pills from the home of her grandmother and deceased grandfather.

The pills have been sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis, Williams said.

The investigation remains active and police say charges are pending.

WJCC Schools spokeswoman Eileen Cox said there will be no communication sent home to parents today regarding this incident due to the ongoing police investigation. Schools don’t want to send anything home to parents that might impede the investigation.

Disciplinary action within the school division’s code of student conduct will be taken against the student, Cox said.

“Police are grateful for the tip that was reported to the school. Taking these types of medications without a prescription could have dangerous implications. This is a good example of why we encourage folks that see something, to say something,” Williams said.

People with expired, unwanted or unused prescription medications can dispose of them locally. The DEA search tool has a way to locate the nearest public disposal location.