Police investigating thefts from unlocked vehicles in Adams Hunt in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after vehicles have had items stolen from them in a James City County neighborhood.

According to police, they are currently investigating cases of individuals stealing from unlocked vehicles in the Adam Hunt neighborhood sometime on Jan. 19 around 1 a.m.

Residents who may have seen anything or anyone suspicious, or those who have home security video systems in the area and may have captured the incidents are asked to contact JCC Police at (757) 253-1800.