Police investigating shooting that possibly happened on I-664 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say they’re investigating an overnight shooting that may have happened on Interstate 664 in Hampton.
Police say the shooting happened around midnight, possibly on southbound I-664 near Aberdeen Road, and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) was called to the scene to help.
No other details are available at this time, but police say the investigating is ongoing.
