Police investigating homicide on Redkirk Lane in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating after a man was found dead in a residence on Redkirk Lane.

Police say they received a call about a suspicious death around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man dead inside a residence in the 600 block of Redkirk lane.

Police did not have suspect information to release as of 10 p.m. They also did not specify the manner or cause of the man’s death.

The scene was still active as of 10 p.m. as detectives and members of the Department’s Homicide Unit investigated, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

