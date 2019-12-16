Man and woman shot while sitting in car on E. Princess Anne Road

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman are expected to recover after being shot inside their car Sunday night on E. Princess Anne.

Police say they first learned about the shooting after the two victims checked into Norfolk General around 8:40 p.m. with non life-threatening injuries.

The victims told officers they were sitting in their car in the 800 block of E. Princess Road when they were shot, but no other details in the case are available.

Police encourage anyone with information in the case to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.