SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after they say a teenager was shot Friday evening.

Suffolk spokeswoman Diana Klink said police responded to the 700 block of Ashley Avenue around 5:27 p.m. after receiving a call for help. When police arrived on scene, officers say they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

First-responders believe his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the investigation is still on-going.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.