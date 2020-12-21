NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are working to learn what led up to a shooting victim walking into a local hospital Sunday night.
Emergency communications says the person arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 11:13 p.m.
10 On Your Side is working to learn the extent of the person’s injuries.
Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.
Latest News
- Pregnant NC woman, unborn child dead following domestic shooting, police say
- Police investigating after gunshot wound victim walks-in to local hospital
- Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine shots leave warehouses, widening US push to immunize
- Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island
- Ex-Tuskegee Airman Alfred Thomas Farrar dies at age 99