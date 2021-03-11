Police investigating after 2 people seen shooting at each other in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say there’s damage to vehicles and buildings after two people were seen shooting at each other in the area of Jefferson Avenue and J Clyde Morris Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Police received a report about shots fired around 3:35 p.m. Thursday in that area.

Preliminary investigation reveals two people were shooting at each other.

There was damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, but injuries were not reported, police said.

The two people fled the scene and police were not able to get a description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.