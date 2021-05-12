Police in Virginia Beach looking for vehicle stolen from Hilton Garden Inn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are hoping community members can put names to faces after a vehicle was stolen from a Virginia Beach hotel.

According to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, the victim was visiting friends at the Hilton Garden Inn on Atlantic Avenue the night of April 20.

They say the he left the vehicle running and unlocked around 10:30 p.m. when they went in to get food.

When he returned to the vehicle, he told police it was gone.

Police believe the suspects are in their late teens or mid-twenties.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

